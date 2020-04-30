KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has decided to ﻿buy four modern airbus 320 planes of low fuel consumption﻿, the national airline’s spokesperson announced on Wednesday.

According to the PIA spokesperson, PIA will acquire four new planes of narrow body on 6 years dry lease. The first airbus 320 will be integrated into PIA fleet by the mid of July.

The national airline will receive 2nd aircraft in August while the remaining two aircrafts will be received in October and December. The number of planes in PIA fleet will come to 34 with the arrival of 4 new planes.