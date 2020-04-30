ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An accountability court, in the Kidney Hills reference, on Wednesday indicted former Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla, Ejaz Haroon and others accused.

The accountability court in Islamabad was hearing a corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court handed over charge sheet and copies of indictment to the accused and sent notices of witnesses summoning them on next hearing on July 13

Saleem Mandviwalla appeared in the hearing being conducted by the accountability court’s judge Muhammad Bashir and pleaded not guilty.

According to the NAB’s kidney hill plots allotment case, Saleem Mandviwalla had facilitated Ejaz Haroon in selling government lands to Omni Group’s chief executive officer (CEO) Abdul Ghani Majeed.

NAB stated that Ejaz Haroon had prepared backdated files of the plots and got hefty amount in exchange for the plots.

The anti-corruption watchdog alleged that Saleem Mandviwalla and Ejaz Haroon had received Rs140 million through fake bank accounts.