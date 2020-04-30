The provincial economy will strengthen with the prosperity in the agricultural sector.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has decided to formulate a corporate agriculture farming policy on the direction of Chief Minister (CM) Usman Bazdar for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects and agricultural development.

CM Usman Buzdar chaired a high-level meeting in Lahore on Wednesday attended by Chairman China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa.

Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government will work innovatively in line with modern practices for the development of agriculture sector. He said that the provincial economy will strengthen with the prosperity in the agricultural sector.

On the other hand, the Punjab government also decided to establish 337 Sahulat Bazaars and Counters across the province to provide essential commodities to the people at subsidized rates.

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar approved the establishment of these Bazaars during the provincial cabinet meeting. The chief minister directed the cabinet committee for price control to take immediate steps for establishment of these Bazaars and Counters.

