Budget will be followed by a storm of inflation: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that government’s all attention is focused on filing fake cases against opposition members.

Participating in budget debate in National Assembly, Ahsan Iqbal said that negative thinking does not make countries progress and asked Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry to accept PTI’s failure in government and go home after resigning.

The PML-N leader further said that PTI’s policies have destroyed the country and 220 million people are paying the price of government’s incompetence. Passage of budget from the house will be followed by a storm of inflation in the country, he added.

Earlier, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain had said that the disunited opposition knows that their politics are over and next five year also belong to ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

e said the opposition parties have the right to criticize the government but responsibility also rests with it to make positive contributions to the system. He said the opposition should come to positive politics to collectively take the country forward.

The PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the country on the right track with the economy witnessing accelerated growth, he added.