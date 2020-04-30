ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said disunited opposition knows that their politics are over and next five year also belong to ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Participating in the budget debate in the National Assembly on Tuesday, he said the opposition parties have the right to criticize the government but responsibility also rests with it to make positive contributions to the system. He said the opposition should come to positive politics to collectively take the country forward.

The PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the country on the right track with the economy witnessing accelerated growth, he added.

The Information Minister invited the opposition parties to sit with the government on important matters including electoral and judicial reforms and said that the government will welcome the suggestions of the opposition on the electoral reforms.

He said we want to strengthen the Election Commission of Pakistan and the use of electronic voting machines is important to ensure transparency and fairness in the elections.

Dubbing the period of 2008-18 as a period of darkness for Pakistan, Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said the previous governments ruined the economy through their policies. He pointed out that the country’s loans were six thousand billion rupees by 2008 which increased to twenty six thousand billion rupees by 2018.

He said today the situation is that we are paying two thousand billion rupees per year in debt servicing. In addition, nine hundred billion rupees are being paid as capacity payments to the power plants which will increase to 1500 billion rupees by 2023.

Fawad Hussain said under the 18th amendment, a big share of revenue goes to the provinces as 1600 to 1700 billion rupees went to the Sindh province over the last two years under the NFC and another 700 to 750 billion rupees will go to the province during the next fiscal year.

He further said that the provincial government in Sindh has done nothing worthwhile for provision of basic amenities to the people. He said this is the reason that the Prime Minister has stood up against corruption.