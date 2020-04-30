ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed on Tuesday has said that election is not only the issue of a single party but the entire nation.
In a statement, the senator said that giving the right of vote to overseas Pakistanis is necessary.
Electronic voting is an important step towards fair and transparent polls, he added.
