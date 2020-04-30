Pakistan decides to set up trade centers along Pakistan-Iran border: FM

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has decided to set up trade centers along the Pakistan-Iran border to promote bilateral trade.

He was talking to media persons after paying visit at Imam Raza Shrine at Mashhad in Iran on Thursday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard on Wednesday.

He said we have opened the "Mand Pishin Crossing Point" to promote trade between the two countries and to facilitate the residents of the border areas.

The Foreign Minister said his meetings with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his counterpart Jawad Zarif remained quite productive.

He said we discussed the regional situation, especially the Afghan peace process. We also discussed the issue of uniting the Ummah to address Islamophobia.

The Foreign Minister said our government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, has introduced a special policy to provide more facilities to pilgrims to Iran. Under this policy, pilgrims will be provided with transport facilities, health care and accommodation facilities.

The Foreign Minister said we are committed to working with the Iranian government to ensure that more facilities are provided to pilgrims.