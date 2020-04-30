Pakistan receives 500,000 doses of vaccine from China

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - As the number of active cases are increasing rapidly across the major cities, Pakistan on Thursday received 500,000 more doses of Covid-19 vaccine from China.

A special plane with another consignment of Coronavirus vaccine arrived at Noor Khan Airbase. Pakistan has procured 500,000 doses of vaccine from China.

Pakistan reported 98 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases surged to 778,238. The nationwide tally of fatalities jumped to 16,698.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 5,857 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

