ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal government on Thursday proposed to impose a complete lockdown in cities if the positivity ratio of coronavirus cases exceeds 13 percent and 7 to 10 day complete lockdown in high risk cities in second phase.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on coronavirus situation in the country. PM Imran Khan summoned a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

On the other hand, following the dangerous situation of coronavirus across the country, the government is ready to take tough decisions and an important meeting of the NCOC in this regard will be held tomorrow.

Sources said that in order to tighten restrictions, the federation has sent proposals to the provinces and has sought the opinion from the provinces.

According to sources, the federal government has proposed to tighten coronavirus restrictions in two phases. In the first phase, it is proposed to close business activities from 6 pm to 6 am. It is proposed to only keep petrol pumps, vaccination centers and pharmacies open after 6pm.

The govt has also proposed to completely close business activities on Saturday and Sunday, while, petrol pumps, pharmacies, vegetable and poultry shops and Covid-19 vaccination centers will remain open on weekends.

Sources further said that it is proposed to strictly implement the decision of 50 percent staff attendance in the offices. The concerned ministry, department and the head of the bank will be responsible for the implementation.

The federal government has also proposed to keep the working hours of offices from 9 am to 2 pm.

“The government could also consider completely closure of gym and exercise centers,” sources said and added lockdown is proposed if the spread of pandemic does not stop during phase one.

The government considers imposing a complete lockdown in the cities where the rate of positive coronavirus cases exceeds 13pc, while in phase II, a 7 to 10 day complete lockdown would be imposed in high risk cities.