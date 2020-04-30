ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong was staying at the hotel hit by the blast, although the ambassador was not present in the hotel at the time the blast took place.

Talking to a private TV channel, the Interior Minister revealed that there were threats that terrorist activities could be carried out in Peshawar, Quetta, Karachi, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Sheikh Rashid condemned the blast and expressed deep regret over the loss of precious lives. The Minister has sought a report of the incident from Chief Secretary Balochistan.

He said that the enemies of the country do not want a peaceful and developing Pakistan and want to create hurdles in the way of Imran Khan.

Sheikh Rashid said that the blast is a matter of grave concern, adding that the atmosphere of terror will be eradicated. He said that India does not want to see peace in Pakistan, and is deploying such tactics to divert attention from its worsening coronavirus situation.

Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani said the blast was unfortunate, adding that they were investigating the incident and action would be taken against terrorists involved in the blast. He clarified that the blast did not take place inside the hotel but in the parking lot, which is far away from the main hotel building.

He said that at least 13 people were injured in the blast. VIPs and foreign delegates do come to the hotel but they stay inside while only the hotel management and security personnel stay in the parking lot.