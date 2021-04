ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan has wished ex Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from COVID-19.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 20, 2021

According to media reports, former Indian prime minister and senior leader of Congress, Singh, 88 was admitted to a hospital after testing positive for Covid 19 on Monday.