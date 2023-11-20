Simon Cowell reveals rules he sticks to for perfect work-life balance

Says he never works Fridays anymore

(Web Desk) - Simon Cowell has revealed the rules he sticks to for the perfect work-life balance.

The music mogul, 64, has cut back on his working hours to spend more time with his partner Lauren Silverman and their son Eric, 10.

He also now maintains a four-day week as he believes working on a Friday is 'just pointless'.

He told The Sun: 'Actually, the first thing (I do) is take off Fridays. Don't work on Fridays, because you don't have to.

'Eat dinner at five o 'clock. Don't take calls after 5.30. Don't read emails after 5.30. Watch a happy movie. And stay outside. I'm not kidding about the Fridays.

'I don't think anyone should be working five days a week. It's just pointless.'

Simon has overhauled his hectic lifestyle after working on shows such as The X Factor and Britain's Got Talents for years which have demanding schedules.

It comes after Simon showed off his smooth complexion and sported quirky orange sunglasses while attending the America's Got Talent: Fantasy League on Wednesday.

The latest spin-off for the America's Got Talent series is due to premiere on January 1 2024.

With the big debut fast approaching, Simon cut a casual figure as he attended the red carpet event at Red Studios in Los Angeles.

Following the original show, there's now been three spin-offs: AGT: The Champions, AGT: Extreme, AGT: All-Stars, and now AGT: Fantasy League.

For this latest edition, each judge chooses a roster of their favourite acting, picking from the winners, finalists, viral sensations and fan favourites from the AGT franchise.

The process to form a team of talent has been compared to a fantasy sports draft.