Steps taken to promote clinical trials in country: minister

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, chaired a high-level review meeting to assess and accelerate the development of Pakistan’s clinical trial sector, reaffirming the government’s commitment to position the country as a regional hub for clinical trials in the near future.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Executive Officer, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP); Chief Executive Officer, National Institute of Health (NIH); Director General Health; and Babar Saeed, Director, Clinical Trial Unit, along with other senior officials.

Addressing the meeting, the Federal Health Minister stated that Pakistan has immense potential to emerge as a preferred destination for clinical research.

He emphasized that, to achieve this goal, necessary amendments are being introduced in the DRAP Bio-Study Rules to establish a regulatory framework that is transparent, efficient, internationally compliant, and time-bound.

The Minister highlighted that all required measures are being undertaken to promote clinical trials in the country. These include the rapid implementation of a modern digital system to ensure that all clinical trial applications are processed online, enhancing efficiency, transparency, and ease of conducting research in Pakistan.

Syed Mustafa Kamal further announced that a National Clinical Trials Summit will be organized in Pakistan, bringing together national and international experts, institutions, stakeholders, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and sponsors to explore collaboration opportunities and showcase Pakistan’s growing research capabilities.

He reiterated the Government of Pakistan’s resolve to provide all possible facilitation for the introduction of new technologies and innovative medicines into the local market.

International CROs and sponsors interested in conducting clinical trials in Pakistan will be extended full support and enabling facilities.

The Federal Health Minister concluded by stating that these initiatives will help Pakistan secure a prominent position globally in research and development, contributing to improved healthcare outcomes and economic growth.

