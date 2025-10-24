DG health inspects healthcare services in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – The Director General Health Services (DGHS) Punjab, Dr Khalid Mehmood, on Thursday paid a field visit to Alhamd Hospital & College of Paramedical Sciences in Faisalabad.

He reviewed patient care, sanitation and hygiene arrangements, and staff attendance, directing strict compliance with standards.

The director general also inspected Clinic-on-Wheels sites operating across the city, which provide free medical services to underserved urban and peripheral localities through mobile health vans. He examined medicine stocks and the delivery of primary healthcare near residents’ homes under the relevant union councils. He said that, in line with the Minister and the Secretary Health’s vision, the department would ensure timely, quality care.

Later, Dr Mehmood received a detailed briefing from the CEO, Health & Population Department Faisalabad, on key health indicators and ongoing vertical programmes, including dengue, hepatitis, TB control, Maryam Nawaz Health Clinics, and the Clinic on Wheels initiative.

He instructed teams to further improve programme performance, strengthen service delivery at the community level, and ensure a rapid response to surveillance cases. He directed the CEO to accelerate surveillance and take immediate action on field reports.

The DG also chaired a meeting on Early Childhood Development (ECD), focusing on child growth, nutrition, and maternal and child health interventions, with an emphasis on coordinated, results-oriented implementation.

