Egypt donates Hepatitis C medicines to Pakistan under PM's elimination programme

Egypt donates life-saving Hepatitis C medicines to Pakistan under the Prime Minister’s national elimination programme, strengthening bilateral health cooperation.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In a significant gesture of medical solidarity, Egypt has donated Hepatitis C medicines to Pakistan as part of the Prime Minister’s programme to eliminate the disease nationwide.

The initiative marks a key step in strengthening public health cooperation between the two nations.

The Ministry of National Health Services organised a special ceremony in the federal capital to mark the donation. Attendees included the Deputy Chief of Mission of the Arab Republic of Egypt and the World Health Organization’s representative in Pakistan, highlighting the event’s international importance.

Health Minister Dr Mustafa Kamil lauded the donation as a reflection of the long-standing and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Egypt. He praised the Egyptian government’s humanitarian contribution and commended Egypt’s remarkable success in eradicating Hepatitis C, calling it “a global role model.”

“Egypt’s achievement stands as an example for the world. Pakistan is learning from this model and remains fully committed to meeting its national health targets,” he stated.

Dr Kamil emphasised that the donation will significantly reinforce Pakistan’s ongoing efforts against Hepatitis C. He noted that this act of medical generosity also signals the beginning of a new chapter in international collaboration in the field of public health.

According to the Ministry of Health, the donated medicines will be distributed strategically across provinces, with priority given to vulnerable and underserved populations affected by Hepatitis C.

Speaking at the event, Egypt’s Deputy Chief of Mission highlighted that the medicines are not merely a donation but a symbol of enduring friendship and partnership between the two countries.

He added that the medicines would be primarily used for treating patients from disadvantaged communities, reinforcing Egypt’s commitment to supporting Pakistan’s healthcare objectives.

Representatives from the World Health Organization (WHO) acknowledged Egypt’s successful Hepatitis C elimination model and expressed optimism about Pakistan’s capacity to replicate that success through strengthened cooperation and resource-sharing.