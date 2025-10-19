Treatment measures pledged on Breast Cancer Awareness Day

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have resolved to make efforts for the implementation of effective measures with regard to treatment and awareness of breast cancer on the International Breast Cancer Awareness Day on Sunday (today).

President Asif Ali Zardari said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with the global community and renewed its firm commitment to save lives through breast cancer awareness, prevention and access to care efforts.

The president, in a message, said each year, the world observed International Breast Cancer Awareness Day on 19th October to unite efforts for early detection, effective treatment and improved survival.

“Breast cancer remains the most frequently diagnosed cancer among Pakistani women, accounting for nearly one-third of all cancers that affect women in the country,” he observed.

The president said it affected women across all age groups and socio-economic backgrounds yet, if detected early, it was highly treatable with a survival rate exceeding 90 percent.

“Our collective challenge lies in breaking the silence, dispelling stigma and ensuring that no woman delays screening or treatment due to fear or financial barriers,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

In his message, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif urged people to fully cooperate and coordinate with the government for spreading awareness about breast cancer for its early diagnosis and treatment.

He said, “The month of October is observed for Breast Cancer Awareness, especially October 19th has been designated as Breast Cancer Awareness Day at the international level.”

He said, “Early diagnosis of this disease brightens the chances of complete recovery of the patient, however, late diagnosis of this disease is a huge challenge in Pakistan. It is very important to understand this situation at the national level and adopt preventive measures at the public level to remedy it.”

“Breast cancer awareness campaign needs to focus on encouraging early diagnosis and early contact with a doctor instead of hiding the disease,” he said adding, “In recent years, awareness of this disease has improved significantly in urban areas, however, there is an urgent need to work more effectively on the awareness campaign in rural areas.”

