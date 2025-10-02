Mian Amer Mahmood leads YUBAS Lahore symposium on bio-identical therapy

Mian Amer Mahmood, as chief guest, graced the YUBAS Lahore symposium on bio-identical hormone replacement therapy alongside global medical experts.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Group Chairman Mian Amer Mahmood on Thursday attended a symposium on bio-identical hormone replacement therapy at the University of Biological and Applied Sciences (YUBAS) Lahore as chief guest, placing focus on advancing modern medical education and treatment.

His presence highlighted the importance of developing innovative healthcare solutions and supporting academic research in Pakistan.

The symposium brought together national and international medical specialists, who shared detailed insights on hormones, menopause, and women’s health. The event, held in the YUBAS auditorium, highlighted the institution’s growing role in promoting cutting-edge medical practices and education.

Alongside Mian Amer Mahmood, key attendees included Executive Director of Punjab Group, Sohail Afzal; Vice Chancellor, Major General (r) Professor Dr Naeem Naqi; Pro-Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Naeem Mubarak; Chief Administrative Officer, Asad Ahmed Khan; and Head of Gynaecology, Dr Fauzia Anbar Qureshi.

US-certified surgeon and life coach, Dr Shawana Mufti, presented a scientific overview of bio-identical hormones, emphasising that every woman passes through menopause but hormone replacement therapy can help prevent several associated health complications.

International experts added valuable perspectives. Dr Janet Sundberg guided doctors and patients in overcoming misconceptions about menopause management, highlighting that correct awareness enables women to lead healthier lives.

Dr George Iskandar examined peri-menopausal conditions, including abnormal bleeding, offering clinical insights into diagnosis and treatment. Meanwhile, Dr Mary Atkinson stressed the need for a holistic approach to patient care during menopause, ensuring overall health is considered in medical practice.

Medical experts collectively agreed that bio-identical hormone replacement therapy not only aids in treatment but also enhances quality of life for patients. The event concluded with the launch of Dr Shawana Mufti’s latest book, further strengthening the academic value of the gathering.