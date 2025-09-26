In-focus

Pakistan to launch free cancer screening for children

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The government has taken a significant step toward cancer prevention in the country.

A delegation from Europe’s largest cancer research center, led by renowned cancer specialist Dr Stephen Fista, met with Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal.

The team of doctors and researchers announced a year-long program to provide free cancer screening for children in Pakistan using advanced technology.

Minister Mustafa Kamal stated that free cancer screening for children will soon begin with cutting-edge technology. He added that Pakistani pathologists will also receive training as part of this initiative. 

