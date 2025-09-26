Congo virus claims third life in Karachi this year

The 28-year-old deceased was a butcher by profession

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A patient suffering from Congo virus passed away while undergoing treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in the city.

According to hospital officials, the 28-year-old man was a butcher by profession and he was admitted two days ago with complaints of high fever and abdominal pain.

The administration further stated that lab tests confirmed the presence of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), marking the third such fatality in Karachi this year.