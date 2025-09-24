Dengue cases surge across Punjab and Azad Kashmir

Muzaffarabad remains the worst affected with 685 cases, followed by Mirpur with 193 and Bagh with 81

LAHORE/MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Dengue cases are rising at an alarming rate across Punjab and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), with health officials sounding the alarm over a sharp spike in confirmed infections.

According to Punjab’s Health Department, 46 new dengue cases were reported in the province in the past 24 hours.

Lahore alone recorded 11 fresh patients, bringing the city’s tally this year to 182. Province-wide, confirmed cases have climbed to 1,134, with officials warning that suspected cases are also on the rise, pushing authorities into high alert.

Meanwhile, in AJK, the Dengue Control Room confirmed 125 new infections, raising the total count to 1,044.

Muzaffarabad remains the worst affected with 685 cases, followed by Mirpur with 193 and Bagh with 81.

Several other districts, including Jhelum Valley, Neelum Valley, Poonch, and Kotli, have also reported cases.

At present, 43 patients are under treatment in various hospitals across AJK, while 209 others have recovered and been discharged.

Health experts have urged the public to keep their surroundings clean, avoid stagnant water, and strictly follow preventive measures to curb the spread of the mosquito-borne virus.

