SUPARCO unveils 'Sky Clinic' telemedicine solution at Karachi expo today

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Suparco said on Monday it would showcase its ‘Sky Clinic’ telemedicine solution at the ITCN Asia 2025 technology expo in Karachi on Tuesday (today), which aims to expand health care access to underserved communities in the country.

The state-of-the-art telemedicine terminal, designed to provide quality health care services to underserved and remote communities across Pakistan, is powered by SUPARCO’s own satellite system and ensures secure, reliable and high-speed connectivity even in the most challenging terrains.

By combining advanced diagnostic tools, vital signs monitoring devices, and real-time doctor consultations, Sky Clinic bridges the health care accessibility gap by bringing medical expertise directly to patients, according to the national space agency.

“With seamless integration into health record systems and rapid deployment capabilities, the solution offers a practical model for expanding health care access,” it said in a statement.

“The terminal is portable, user-friendly, and supported by PakSat MM1 satellite connectivity, enabling uninterrupted service delivery with nationwide coverage.”

In May last year, SUPARCO launched Pakistan’s first multi-mission communication satellite, PAKSAT MM1, into space through Chinese assistance, which became fully operational by Oct. 2024.

The agency has also been playing a key role in supporting disaster management by providing satellite imagery, flood monitoring data, crop assessment, urban planning and even climate studies.

“The [telemedicine] system’s comprehensive approach redefines how health care can be delivered to areas where conventional medical infrastructure is limited or absent,” it said, inviting visitors and industry professionals to explore solution at the ITCN Asia and witness firsthand how space technology is transforming health care access in Pakistan.