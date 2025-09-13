Naegleria virus claims another life in Karachi

This is the fifth fatality from brain-eating amoeba in Sindh capital

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Naegleria virus has claimed another life in Karachi.

According to sources from the Health Department, a 29-year-old youth affected by Naegleria passed away. Symptoms began appearing on September 7, and the patient was admitted to a private hospital on September 11.

Furthermore, Health Department sources confirmed that the diagnosis of Naegleria fowleri was verified on September 12, after the patient’s death.

Medical experts say that Naegleria is a dangerous organism that affects the brain, and they have advised citizens to take precautionary measures.

This is the fifth fatality from brain-eating amoeba in Sindh capital.