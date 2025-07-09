Pakistan, Egypt explore deeper health sector cooperation

Pakistan, Egypt explore deeper health sector cooperation

Dignitaries met at the Ministry of Health and Population in Cairo

Follow on Published On: Wed, 09 Jul 2025 02:44:05 PKT

CAIRO (APP) - Pakistan and Egypt reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the health sector, during a high-level meeting between Ambassador of Pakistan to Egypt, Aamir Shouket, and Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health and Population, Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar.

According to an official post by the Pakistan Embassy in Egypt on X, the two dignitaries met at the Ministry of Health and Population in Cairo, where they reviewed the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Egypt historical bilateral relations.

Discussions focused on avenues to expand the momentum of existing collaboration across diverse fields, with a special emphasis on public health, medical training, pharmaceutical cooperation, and knowledge sharing between institutions in both countries.

Ambassador Shouket and Minister Abdel Ghaffar expressed mutual interest in advancing joint initiatives that would benefit both nations, underlining the shared vision for enhanced people-to-people and institutional connectivity.