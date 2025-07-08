Health minister stresses steps to ensure safe blood supply

Visits Regional Blood Centre and IHITC Hospital

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal visited Regional Blood Centre and IHITC Hospital here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Health Minister Mustafa Kamal reviewed the current situation of the Regional Blood Centre and IHITC Hospital during his visit.

Mustafa Kamal said that a comprehensive plan should be presented to make the Regional Blood Centre and IHITC Hospital functional.

The minister said that all resources and necessary steps should be taken to activate the regional blood centres, and to ensure safe blood supply by activating the regional blood centres.

The health minister added that IHITC Hospital consists of 270 beds, and immediate steps should be taken to activate the hospital.

The federal health minister said the government is determined to improve healthcare and ensure quality treatment in government hospitals.

