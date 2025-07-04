PM Shehbaz resolves to achieve goal of polio-free Pakistan

PM Shehbaz resolves to achieve goal of polio-free Pakistan

Stresses accelerated efforts to eradicate polio

Follow on Published On: Fri, 04 Jul 2025 01:49:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday stressing to accelerate efforts to eradicate polio from the country, expressed the resolve that despite all challenges and difficulties, the government, with the support of international, provincial, and local teams, will soon achieve the goal of a polio-free Pakistan.

“We are committed to protect every child in Pakistan from this crippling disease and achieve a polio-free Pakistan,” the prime minister said while chairing a meeting of the Anti-Polio Task Force here.

He stressed the need for full dedication and seriousness to ensure that every child across the country receives multiple doses of the polio vaccine and remains protected.

The prime minister acknowledged significant progress in the fight against polio due to the dedication of frontline workers, the commitment of the government of Pakistan, and support from the partners.

He praised the efforts and cooperation of provincial governments, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and law enforcement agencies in the anti-polio campaign.

“The safety of polio workers is our top priority,” he said adding that all stakeholders, including provincial governments, must unite and intensify their efforts to eradicate polio.

The prime minister expressed gratitude to all partners supporting the government in its polio eradication efforts.

He extended special thanks to Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, for his comprehensive support of Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts.

The prime minister also appreciated the vital and commendable role of the Gates Foundation and all partners in the anti-polio campaign in Pakistan.

During the briefing, it was informed in the meeting that specific polio campaigns were being designed for each district in Southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, based on the unique challenges faced in each area, to ensure complete eradication of the polio virus.

The anti-polio campaign in Pakistan is not only targeting polio cases among children but also working to eliminate the virus’s environmental presence.