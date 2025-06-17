Key decisions made at polio eradication review meeting in Quetta

QUETTA (Web Desk) - A high-level review meeting on polio eradication was held in Quetta under the joint chairmanship of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Federal Health Minister Mustafa Kamal.

The meeting focused on ensuring that the anti-polio campaign is carried out with the consent and cooperation of the public.

Addressing the session, Chief Minister Bugti emphasized that the dream of a polio-free Balochistan cannot be achieved without the active support of the people.

He also highlighted internal and international migration as a significant challenge to the ongoing polio eradication efforts.

Federal Minister Mustafa Kamal appreciated the provincial government's efforts in fighting polio and reiterated the commitment to achieving the goal of a polio-free Pakistan.

Provincial Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar and senior officials were also present at the meeting.

