PM Shehbaz takes notice of polio case in Diamer

He expressed deep concern over the recently reported polio case in Gilgit-Baltistan district

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday taking strict notice of a polio case reported in the Diamer district, directed the relevant authorities to improve immunisation further.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Federal Minister for National Health Syed Mustafa Kamal and Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Ayesha Raza Farooq here, expressed deep concern over the recently reported polio case in the Gilgit-Baltistan district, according to a PM Office press release.

Prime Minister Shehbaz instructed strict monitoring of the Union Councils where more polio cases were being reported and immunization was not satisfactory.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the two countries where polio cases are stilling occurring, despite robust repeated vaccination campaigns, particularly in Pakistan.

Frequent cases of targeting polio teams by militants during their door-to-door visits in remote areas of KP and Balochistan are also cited as hurdles in fully controlling the infections.

