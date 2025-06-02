Gilgit-Baltistan reports first polio case

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed a new case of wild poliovirus in District Diamer, Gilgit-Baltistan.

This is the first case of wild polio virus reported from Gilgit-Baltistan and the eleventh confirmed case in Pakistan this year.Drones

The third nationwide polio vaccination campaign of 2025, which began on 26 May, concluded on Sunday.

The campaign successfully reached over 45 million children under five years of age across 159 districts, including high-risk areas of the country.

Polio is a highly infectious and debilitating disease with no cure. The only way to protect children is through repeated doses of the oral polio vaccine for all children under five as well as the timely completion of all vaccines offered as part of the essential immunization schedule.

The Programme is calling on all parents to ensure their children do not miss out on any opportunity to receive polio drops.

Every dose of polio vaccine provides an opportunity to further strengthen immunity and protection against lifelong paralysis. With polio still a threat, community support is vital—no child should be missed.