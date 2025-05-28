Tobacco claims 164,000 lives, causes $2.5bn loss annually in Pakistan: WHO

World No Tobacco Day on 31 May

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Tuesday Pakistan was losing 164,000 lives and approximately $2.5 billion annually due to the “devastating impacts” of tobacco on public health, calling for urgent measures, including increased taxation, to save lives.

As World No Tobacco Day, observed on 31 May, approaches, WHO said it was reaffirming its commitment to partnering with Pakistan to address the chronic health crisis caused by tobacco.

“WHO advocates for taxation to be used as a tool to reduce consumption while increasing revenues that can be directed toward health and development priorities,” a statement from the global health body said.

“Without additional measures, the harmful impact of tobacco on public health and the national economy will continue to jeopardize Pakistan’s efforts to advance the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Research has shown that tobacco taxation is effective in increasing revenues for the government while also reducing consumption, tobacco-related diseases and pressure on health systems. In 2023, following a tax increase on tobacco products in Pakistan, tobacco use declined by 19.2 percent with 26.3 percent of smokers cutting down on cigarette consumption.

Revenue collection from the federal excise duty on cigarettes increased by 66 percent from Rs142 billion in 2022–23 to Rs237 billion in 2023–24.

In Pakistan, federal excise duty rates on cigarettes have not increased since February 2023, making them more affordable, and taxation levels remain below WHO’s recommended 75 percent of the retail price.

Pakistan ratified the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) in 2004, and WHO provides continuous technical support to the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination and the Federal Board of Revenue in areas such as tobacco tax policy and track-and-trace implementation.

“There is no such thing as a safe tobacco product. Tobacco is a devastating burden on public health, for the economy, for our children and for our grandchildren. Tobacco kills up to half of its users who don’t quit, overstretches health systems and also harms non-smokers in our communities and families,” said WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr. Dapeng Luo.

“Make no mistake, all tobacco products on the marke, without exception, are extremely toxic and dangerous.”