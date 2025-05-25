Govt launches anti-polio drive to vaccinate 45m children across country

Ayesha Raza Farooq inaugurated the campaign in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The countrywide anti-polio campaign of varied duration will commence from Monday (tomorrow).

During the campaign, over 45 million children under the age of five would be administered anti-polio drops.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq inaugurated the campaign in Islamabad.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that eradication of polio is our national duty and commitment.

She extended deep gratitude to the 400,000 frontline workers driving this campaign including 225,000 female vaccinators.

Earlier, two new cases of the wild poliovirus were detected in the country’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bringing the tally of 2025 cases to 10.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health had confirmed two new cases of wild poliovirus in District Lakki Marwat and District Bannu.

The total number of confirmed polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 has risen to 10, five from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, four from Sindh, and one from Punjab.

Meanwhile, Federal Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal expressed concern over the rising number of poliovirus cases being reported from Sindh, directing authorities to submit a detailed report on the number of families refusing to get their children vaccinated.