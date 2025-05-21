Three arrested after govt hospitals' stolen drugs seized

Life-saving medicines recovered in a raid conducted on secret information

Wed, 21 May 2025 02:46:04 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Three persons were arrested after stolen medicines worth Rs1.5million of government hospitals were seized from a private hospital in a Nawab Town housing society here on Tuesday night.

A Punjab Drug Control Wing team under Chief Drug Controller Azhar Jamal on secret information raided a private hospital and recovered the medicines stolen from three government hospitals.

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir was also with the raiding team. The recovered medicines were stolen from Wapda Hospital, Polyclinic Hospital Islamabad, Social Security Hospital and Punjab government. The life-saving drugs include inhalers, insulin, painkillers, blood pressure and antibiotics medicines.

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja on the occasion said there was zero tolerance against drugs thieves, adding medicines of government hospitals belonged to the poor people.

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, operations to check drug thefts from the state hospitals would continue, the minister pledged.

The suspects arrested in the drugs stolen case have been identified as Adil, Anees and Zahid.

