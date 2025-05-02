Exercise can prevent decline of brain health

physical activity may be essential for maintaining mental sharpness

(Web Desk) - We all know that exercise benefits the body, but what about the brain? A new study from the University of Missouri suggests that physical activity may be essential for maintaining mental sharpness, even when the brain is deprived of one of its primary energy sources.

Conducted by Mizzou researchers Taylor Kelty and R. Scott Rector, the study sheds new light on the connection between exercise and brain health. Their findings suggest that regular physical activity may be more effective in preventing cognitive decline than previously believed.

This research carries growing significance as the number of Americans diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease is projected to more than double by 2060. It raises an important question: Could staying active be one of the most powerful tools we have to protect memory and cognitive function as we age?

When the body runs low on its usual fuel — glucose — the liver makes ketones, an alternative energy source that helps power the brain. These molecules support cognitive memory, learning, and overall brain health. But what happens when the liver can’t produce enough of them? Can exercise help compensate for this ketone deficiency?

Kelty and Rector, the director of the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health building, were determined to find out.

In the study, the researchers looked at what happens when ketone production is limited in the liver. As expected, the result was a noticeable decline in brain function and memory. But then, something remarkable happened: Exercise still managed to help reverse some of the cognitive decline, even with the ketone production impaired.

“Going into the study, we thought that with fewer ketones and the cognitive impairments that causes, exercise may not be able to overcome that impairment,” Kelty, a postdoctoral fellow in Rector’s lab, said. “But it seems like exercise is so powerful that there are other mechanisms going on in the brain that allow it circumvent those impairments and still receive the benefits from exercise.”