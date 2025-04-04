Scientists uncover simple way to cure hair loss

Protein called MCL-1 plays a key role in hair growth and follicle protection

(Web Desk) - Losing your hair is something that many men dread.

But there's good news, as experts are one step closer to a treatment that could help blokes hang on to their locks a little longer – and it could even help prevent alopecia.

A team of international scientists have found a protein called MCL-1 plays a key role in hair growth and follicle protection.

They discovered that when MCL-1 production is blocked in mice, the animals went on to lose their hair over the next 90 days.

And finding a way to boost this protein could put a stop to a range of hair loss conditions, they said.

Hair follicles, once developed, go through regular cycles of dormancy and growth. Around 70-90 per cent of our scalp hairs stay in the growth phase, but certain conditions can disrupt this, leading to hair loss.

The MCL-1 protein appears to play a critical role in the growth phase but – just as importantly – it can help 'calm' follicle stem cells when they 'reawaken' from inactivity.

Protecting these follicle cells from stress and damage then helps them to thrive and for the hair to regenerate.

The team that carried out the experiments were from Duke NUS Medical School in Singapore and the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research in Australia.

Writing in the journal Nature Communications they said that 'deleting' the MCL-1 protein 'leads to gradual hair loss and elimination of hair follicle stem cells' in adult mice.

The team said their findings will next need to be replicated in clinical research in humans.

However, they added that understanding the molecular regulation which controls hair follicle growth could lead to the development of new strategies for treating alopecia as well as hair loss prevention.

'This study advances our understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying hair follicle regeneration and offers new insights into how stem cell survival and tissue regeneration are orchestrated,' they wrote.

Hair loss affects around 85 per cent of men by the time they reach middle-age, with many experiencing male pattern baldness – a hereditary condition - as early as their 20s.

Besides medication to encourage hair growth, some men opt for laser treatment to help invigorate circulation in the scalp and stimulate hair follicles, while some go to hair transplant surgery.

A separate study, published last year, found an ancient biological mechanism that triggers a stress response in hair follicle cells, leading to restricted hair growth.