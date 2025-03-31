Punjab minister visits hospitals pretending to be patient

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb visited hospitals in disguise. The minister visited Jinnah Hospital and Children’s Hospital and visited various counters of the hospitals like a common citizen.

The provincial minister inspected the wards and reviewed the cleanliness. She also reviewed the availability of doctors and medical staff. She also asked the attendants of the patients about the free provision of medicines and treatment.

The visit came days after Punjab CM paid surprise visits to a field hospital in Harbanspura as well as Jinnah Hospital to take stock of available medical facilities.

During Jinnah Hospital’s visit, she ordered the suspension of the Medical Superintendent (MS) of the hospital over complaints of mismanagement.

Meanwhile, Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique visited Children’s Hospital Lahore and on this occasion, Pro Vice Chancellor University of Child Health Sciences Professor Junaid Rashid, MD Children’s Hospital Prof Tipu Sultan and others were also present.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique visited the patients and reviewed the medical facilities. He visited the CM’s Complaints Cell, Emergency Ward and Medicine Store.

The minister personally called the patients and took feedback about the treatment and care. While expressing his views, he said that the Punjab government was trying to create facilities for the patients. According to the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz, relief will be provided to the patients in govt hospitals.