CM Maryam seeks operational plan to curb spread of AIDS in Taunsa

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has sought an operational plan to curb the spread of AIDS in the Taunsa.

The chief minister chaired a special meeting was in which the causes of spread of the disease in the Taunsa area were reviewed.

On her instructions, a joint mission comprising UNICEF, WHO, and the Punjab Health Department has been established. This mission will trace the history of affected children from April 7 to 14 and will present recommendations to the chief minister for controlling and preventing AIDS. The joint mission will also carry out household screening in the affected areas.

Special centers for the treatment of AIDS have also been established at the Taunsa Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and other medical centers.

The chief minister has ordered provision of free treatment to all children affected by AIDS, emphasizing that there should be no negligence in their care.

She also directed the identification of the causes and responsible parties for the spread of AIDS and ordered effective and concrete measures to prevent the risk of the disease.

