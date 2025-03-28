Punjab govt decides to outsource Jinnah Hospital

Health minister visits hospital

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Punjab government has decided to outsource Lahore Jinnah Hospital, Dunya News reported.

Administrative and clinical sectors will be outsourced, whereas the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education will provide funds.

Administrative affairs of Jinnah Hospital and treatment of patients will be outsourced as applications have been invited by the Department of Specialised Healthcare.

A few days ago Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had visited the hospital and expressed her indignation over poor condition of the hospital. The CM on the complaints of patients had suspended the hospital MS and principal.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafiq visited the Jinnah Hospital on late Thursday night and inspected different sections of the hospital and issued directives for the improvement sanitation.

The minister inquired after the health of patients and said collective efforts would be made to improve government hospitals.



