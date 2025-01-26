Monkeypox case reported in Peshawar

Monkeypox case reported in Peshawar

This is the first case for the year 2025

Follow on Published On: Sun, 26 Jan 2025 01:38:56 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan’s health officials on Saturday confirmed the report of first case of Monkeypox (Mpox) for the year 2025.

According to spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, the suspected case was identified during screening by Border Health Services staff at Peshawar Airport.

He said that the test of the suspected case was reported positive.

He said that after Mpox health emergency, the number of cases has increased to 10.

He said that the travel history of this case is from the Gulf countries.

He said that the PM’s Coordinator for Health Dr Mukhtar Bharath has assured to take effective measures to protect the people from Mpox.

He said that on the direction of Dr Mukhtar Bharath, the ministry has strengthened the screening system at all airports.

He said that the ministry of health will ensure the implementation of the recommendations of the International Health Regulation.

The spokesperson said that the government is determined to deal with Mpox at federal and provincial level.