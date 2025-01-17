Thatta reports polio case, raising tally to 73 cases for 2024

Thatta reports polio case, raising tally to 73 cases for 2024

This is the first polio case reported in Thatta

Follow on Published On: Fri, 17 Jan 2025 00:40:13 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s anti-polio programme on Thursday confirmed detecting another poliovirus case from last year, saying that the total tally of cases reported in 2024 have now climbed to 73.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health confirmed that the 73rd case has been reported in a child from Thatta district.

“The onset of this case was on December 10, 2024,” the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme said in a statement. “This is the first polio case from Thatta for 2024.”

Giving a breakdown of the cases reported in 2024, the programme said 27 cases were reported from Balochistan, 22 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 22 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

