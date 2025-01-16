Polio case reported in DI Khan, raising nationwide tally to 72 in 2024

A day earlier, a case was reported in Jacobabad

A day earlier, a case was reported in Jacobabad

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Another polio case has been confirmed in Pakistan, raising nationwide tally to 72 cases in 2024.

The latest case involves a girl from KP District Dera Ismail Khan, said Peshawar EOC, adding the samples from the affected girl were taken on December 31, 2024.

This confirmation marks the 11th reported polio case from DI Khan, underscoring ongoing challenges in the fight against the disease despite repeated mass vaccination drives.

A day earlier, the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed 71st case in Jacobabad.

The national tally for WPV1 cases in 2024 now stands at 72, with Balochistan reporting the highest number at 27 cases, followed by 21 each from Sindh, 22 from KP, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

