A smoker loses 20 minutes of his life for each cigarette: study

The sooner a person stops smoking, the longer they live

(Web Desk) - A newly published study on Monday warned that smoking is more harmful than previously thought with a single cigarette takes approximately 20 minutes off life expectancy.

Authorities yet again urged smokers to quit in 2025 as a new study revealed that harms of smoking is more dangerous than health experts thought.

Researchers from University College London (UCL) found that every cigarette stealing on average approximately 20 minutes of life from smokers, equals that a regular pack of 20 cigarettes can shorten a person’s life by nearly seven hours.

According to the study, if a person, smoking 10 cigarettes a day, quits on Jan.1, then they could prevent the loss of a full day of life by Jan. 8.

If a smoker quits on New Year’s Day, smokers could get a week of their life back by 20 February, and by the end of the year, they could have avoided losing 50 days of life.

The research comes after the introduction of the landmark Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which recently passed Second Reading in the UK's House of Commons.

The bill includes measures to create the first smoke-free generation, phasing out the sale of tobacco products across the UK to anyone born after Jan. 1, 2009.

It also has powers to extend the indoor smoking ban to certain outdoor settings to reduce the harms of second-hand smoking.

"Smoking is an expensive and deadly habit, and these findings reveal the shocking reality of this addiction, highlighting how important it is to quit," Public Health Minister Andrew Gwynne said in a statement released by the Department of Health and Social Care.

Separately, new research conducted by Censuswide showed that more than half (53%) of smokers are planning on quitting smoking as a new year’s resolution in 2025.

Smoking is the number one preventable cause of death, disability and ill health in the UK, according to the authorities.

Britain's Department of Health said smoking causes around 80,000 deaths a year in the UK and 1-in-4 of all cancer deaths in England and kills up to two-thirds of its long-term users.

"It is vital that people understand just how harmful smoking is and how much quitting can improve their health and life expectancy," said Sarah Jackson from UCL Alcohol and Tobacco Research Group.

She added: "The evidence suggests people lose, on average, around 20 minutes of life for each cigarette they smoke.

The sooner a person stops smoking, the longer they live. Quitting at any age substantially improves health and the benefits start almost immediately."