Kosovo detects first mpox case after man returns from Africa

PRISTINA (Reuters) - Kosovo health authorities said on Friday they had detected the country's first case of mpox, in a man who had recently returned from Africa.

Kosovo's Institute of Public Health said a 30-year old Kosovo citizen was admitted to hospital on Dec 24 after returning from a west African country. It did not name the country.

"His symptoms were fever, chills, and skin changes in face and hands," the institute said in a statement, adding that the patient appeared stable.

The health authorities have traced all people the patient was in contact with and shared recommendations for infection prevention and control measures, it said.

The World Health Organization said in late November that the mpox outbreak continued to represent a public health emergency.

The agency declared an emergency in August, when a new form of mpox spread from the badly-hit Democratic Republic of Congo to neighbouring countries.

Mpox is usually a mild viral infection. Symptoms include fever, headaches and skin lesions.