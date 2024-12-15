Zero tolerance for corruption in hospitals: minister

Zero tolerance for corruption in hospitals: minister

Says all dialysis centres are being inspected

Follow on Published On: Sun, 15 Dec 2024 05:18:50 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said there is no room for corruption in government hospitals, urging vice chancellors and principals to identify corruption in hospitals.

He said there is zero tolerance for corruption in government hospitals.

We are trying to complete the revamping project in government hospitals on a fast track, the minister added.

He was speaking at a conference of vice chancellors and principals held in the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education here under on Saturday.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that all dialysis centres in Punjab are being inspected. The head of every teaching hospital should have the qualities of a leader.

‘Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research is being established in Lahore for cancer patients, while Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology is being established in Sargodha for heart disease patients.

Improvement of the health sector is among the top priorities of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

All the vice chancellors and principals sitting here are part of our team, he said and added “we want to take government hospitals to automation. We are removing the shortcomings in the Universal Health Insurance Programme on a priority basis.”

“There is zero tolerance for corruption in government hospitals. There should be a monthly journal about the performance of government hospitals. ‘Vice chancellors and principals should identify corruption in hospitals.

“A plan is being prepared to start private practice in government hospitals. We want to promote telemedicine in every medical institution.

“Providing the best medical facilities to patients coming to government hospitals is among the top priorities.

“We are trying to provide better health facilities to the people of Punjab, the minister said.