Jamrud polio officer says receiving deaths threats for vaccinating children

Police have registered a case

Fri, 13 Dec 2024 03:35:13 PKT

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) - A polio officer from Jamrud town said on Thursday that unidentified armed men recently threatened to shoot him dead if he did not stop vaccinating children, amid a surge in polio infections and attacks on vaccinators in the country.

Mirzali Khan, operational officer in Jamrud, told Arab News that the masked men threatened to shoot him if he “continued vaccinating children,” adding that he had immediately registered a police complaint at the nearby police station.

Khan said the incident had left him depressed, saying that he wanted safety and security for his family.

Jamrud Police Station’s Station House Officer (SHO) Shah Khalid confirmed that Khan had filed a complaint over the incident.

“The details were processed to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) for further details to look into the matter,” Khalild told Arab News.

Ihtisham Ali, adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister on health, told Arab News several polio volunteers and police officials guarding them have been killed by militants during anti-polio campaigns in the past.

He said the government plays its role in ensuring the safety of polio volunteers and that their safety was the provincial government’s top priority.

“We will tackle the case with concerned authorities after investigation,” Ali said.

Pakistan, along with neighboring Afghanistan, remains the last polio-endemic country in the world. It has so far reported 59 cases of the infection this year.

Pakistan’s efforts to contain polio have been hit hard with repeated militant attacks against vaccinators and law enforcers guarding them.