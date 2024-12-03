Three new polio cases reported, tally reaches 59 for 2024

(Web Desk) – Polio cases continue to emerge in Pakistan, despite stringent efforts from the government to eliminate the crippling disease.

The country has confirmed three new cases of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1), bringing the total number of polio cases in the country to 59 for the year.

The new cases were reported from Dera Ismail Khan, Karachi's Kemari district, and Kashmore.

Laboratory tests have confirmed that the samples collected from children in these areas are genetically linked to the same WPV1 virus cluster.

Of the 59 cases reported so far, 26 are from Balochistan, 16 from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 15 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

The resurgence of polio in these regions underscores the ongoing challenges in eradicating the virus, despite extensive vaccination campaigns.

Health authorities are ramping up efforts to contain the spread, particularly in high-risk areas.