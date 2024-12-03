Model immunisation centre established at Services Hospital

Model immunisation centre established at Services Hospital

WHO provided technical, final support for the centre

Follow on Published On: Tue, 03 Dec 2024 00:42:47 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s first-ever model immunisation centre has been made functional at Services Hospital here on Monday.

Punjab Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir in the presence of WHO Deputy Representative in Pakistan Ms Ellen Mpangananji Thom inaugurated the centre.

Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique said, “The centre is first-of-a-kind initiative in the country in which all vaccination services are being made available.

This is a collaborative initiative between the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department.

“I am grateful to WHO for providing technical and final support for transforming this initiative into a functional reality.

“Centre offers a comprehensive range of immunisation services, including routine EPI vaccinations, emergency vaccinations and vaccinations for international travelers in compliance with the International Health Regulations (IHR).

The centre is staffed by highly qualified immunisation personnel who work in close coordination with hospital, district, and provincial authorities under a multi-party collaborative framework.

“The centre not only caters to pregnant women and children of higher age group, but also provides vaccinations for outbreaks and emergencies. International travellers often faced problems getting mandatory vaccines like Polio (OPV/IPV) and Yellow Fever.

We are planning to scale up services for provision of vaccines like Hep B and typhoid for all age groups, especially those related to food industry.”

WHO Deputy Representative in Pakistan Ms Ellen Mpangananji Thom said that vaccines have emerged as a cornerstone of public health, preventing the spread of deadly diseases and saving countless lives.

She assured WHO support for the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance vaccination coverage in the province and hoped that this centre will play a pivotal role in facilitating access to vaccines for individuals seeking immunisation for various health reasons.

The centre operates beyond working hours, ensuring that vaccines are available to all clients.