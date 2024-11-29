Private nursing institutions to provide stipends to students: UHS

University of Health Sciences

LAHORE (APP) - The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Syndicate on Thursday agreed that private nursing institutions should provide stipends to students on a par with public colleges.

The meeting, held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Ahsan Waheed Rathore, took key decisions including the approval of curricula, faculty appointments, and institutional affiliations for various programs, UHS official sources informed APP.

The syndicate decided that the UHS should revisit nursing colleges in Punjab to check the status of their agreements with hospitals in order to standardise clinical training for students.

It approved version 3.0 of the modular, integrated curriculum 2K23 for MBBS and endorsed Pakistan’s first-ever five-year BDS degree programme introduced by the UHS, calling it a historic milestone.

Additionally, the launch of skill-based, life-saving short courses in BDS, pharmacy, nursing, and allied health programmes was approved, benefiting approximately 150,000 students annually.

Meanwhile, a three-member panel comprising Prof Ayesha Shaukat, Prof Soufia Farrukh, and Prof Iqbal Hussain Dogar was formed to head the affiliation committee, with powers granted to the vice-chancellor to appoint the head of the committee, based on the location of the institute to be inspected.

Provisional registration was approved for postgraduate residents admitted to Punjab’s government hospitals in 2023 and 2024. It was decided that the amended UHS Service Statutes 2005 would be sent to the Specialized Healthcare Department for further processing as per the law.

