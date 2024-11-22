Internet is adding to people's woes: study

Mental health warning issued over scrolling negative content online, joining social media row

(Web Desk) - Doom-scrolling and joining arguments on social media trap us in a cycle of bad mental health, scientists warn.

They found that reading negative content online makes us unhappy — but we cannot resist looking at more when we feel down.

Mental health issues are surging, with 3.8million people seeking NHS help last year compared to 2.7million in 2019.

A study by University College London says that the internet is adding to people’s woes and a digital detox could help.

A survey of 1,100 web users found their moods deteriorated after being shown negative content.

But when they were allowed to look at whatever they wanted later, those in a bad mood were likely to look for more misery.

Study author Professor Tali Sharot said: “Our results show that browsing negative content not only mirrors a person’s mood but can actively worsen it.

“This creates a feedback loop that can perpetuate mental health challenges.”

Depression and anxiety are the most common mental health issues in Britain.

One in two people suffer with them at some point in their lives.