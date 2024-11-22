MSs ordered to activate all inoperative ventilators in ICUs

Health department seeks a report on working of ventilators

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education has ordered all medical superintendents (MSs) to activate all inoperative ventilators within the next 24 hours and submit a report.

The department has sought a report from MSs of six teaching government hospitals of Punjab within the next 24 hours on working of ventilators in ICUs.

The Health Department has issued a letter in this regard. A BME portal has been established in the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education to assist the development and procurement departments of government hospitals.

As per the orders, all government teaching hospitals register their data on this online portal on a daily basis. Chief Operating Officer of Mayo Hospital has been asked to respond to the inactivity of 42 out of 170 ventilators in the ICU, 25 out of 34 ventilators in the ICU from MS Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital Sialkot, 20 out of 71 ventilators in the ICU from MS Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi, 47 out of 129 ventilators in the ICU from MS General Hospital Lahore, 46 out of 99 ventilators in the ICU from MS Services Hospital Lahore and 4 out of 42 ventilators in the ICU from MS Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology.