Punjab launches health week to develop healthy society

Screening camps set up in DHQ, THQ hospitals and all jail hospitals

LAHORE (Web Desk) – The Punjab government on the instruction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday launched a health week, with setting up health screening camps across Punjab.

The health week will continue till November 22. Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman inaugurated Health Week at THQ Hospital Samanabad.

Under Health Week, health screening camps have been set up in all DHQ, THQ hospitals, primary and rural health centres and all jail hospitals. The minister and chief secretary reviewed the patients examination process at various counters set up for screening.

They visited the registration, vital, TB, sugar and pregnant women and counseling counters and inquired about medical facilities from the patients.

Khawaja Imran Nazir and Zahid Akhtar Zaman appreciated the arrangements of the hospital for the week.

Talking to the media, Kh Imran Nazir said a healthy society and prosperous Punjab is the vision of the Chief Minister. He said that 600,000 hepatitis B, 600,000 hepatitis C, 600,000 sugar testing kits, 150,000 HIV and 150,000 malaria testing kits have been provided to all the hospitals for screening of patients.

Kh Imran Nazir said that after screening patients during the week, analysis of their data will help in providing better treatment.

The provincial health minister said that the entire screening process will be fully monitored.

Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar said that all possible steps are being taken to provide the best health facilities in the province.

Paraplegic centres have been established in five cities, including Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad for the rehabilitation of people who are unable to walk due to spinal cord injuries.