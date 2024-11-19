Hospital ransacked after dengue patient dies in Peshawar

Patient’s relatives accuse doctors of negligence; administration denies allegations

Updated On: Tue, 19 Nov 2024 07:24:04 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Relatives of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), who died from dengue fever, ransacked Peshawar Lady Reading Hospital and scuffled with doctors, alleging that their loved one lost his life through the negligence of doctors, Dunya News reported.

On the other hand, the hospital administration denied the allegations of negligence and said the ASI was suffering from dengue fever and other ailments, which caused his death.

The duty doctors and other staff also protested against the patent’s relatives and demanded action against them.

The protesting doctors boycotted emergency services and refused to attend the patients admitted to the emergency department.

With their protest, patients and their attendants faced great inconvenience.

